Rammstein to offer guided stage tours to fans with visual impairments 

German rockers Rammstein are set to offer guided stage tours to fans with visual impairments on their upcoming tour dates.

Yesterday (July 21) the industrial metal band put out a call to fans on social media stating, “Are you blind and have a ticket to Rammstein’s show in Oslo, Gothenburg or Ostend? Rammstein invites you to touch and discover the stage on a guided tour! Also available in North America.” An official medical pass or document will be needed for fans to access this offer along with a valid ticket for one of their shows.

Recently, a fan named Jonna Heynke who has a visual impairment shared her experience of meeting frontman Till Lindemann in a post shared to Instagram. He let her touch his face at a meet and greet, knowing that she could “see him with her hands.” In the post it’s written, “Jonna felt like she had hugged an old, beloved friend… While examining and touching Till’s face, Jonna said she got a lot of strength from the lyrics of Rammstein during her life, that went with up and downs.”

A direct quote in the Instagram post from the fan herself states, “I would have liked to say so much. To tell him how I respect him as a person. But my head didn’t work. My mind and language were on strike.” You can read the full post below:

Touch guided tours are an excellent way for musicians to make their gigs more accessible and inclusive, fans are delighted by the offer so far stating that they “love the initiative”.

Rammstein’s most recent album Zeit was released back in April this year, you can get tickets to see them at their upcoming tour dates here.