“I’m a little bit of a musical snob” Ritchie Blackmore on his love for Renaissance music

Ritchie Blackmore, co-founder and former guitarist of legendary metal outfit Deep Purple, is a Renaissance man — in the literal, musical sense of the word at least.

Following the end of his tenure in Deep Purple, Blackmore has been pursuing his passion for Renaissance music in Blackmore’s Night, a traditional folk rock band he formed with spouse and singer Candice Night.

The pair recently sat for an interview with Long Island Weekly, and were asked if they see the band’s music appearing in one of the many fantasy series like House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that are all the rage these days.

“It is interesting because there are so many period pieces, whether it’s on television or films that come out and do so well,” Night replied. “The irony is that the only time one of our songs was used was in a Jim Carrey movie called Yes Man and they used Old Mill Inn at a party he was at.”

Blackmore added, “It’s funny, because I don’t follow that kind of thing. I’m more of a purist and want to be in the wood myself hearing a piece of music written in the 1500’s or 1600’s.”

“I’m a little bit of a musical snob,” he confessed.

“There’s only one film we saw — Elizabeth, where they actually played three real Renaissance songs played in the correct manner with the correct instruments. Candy and I were jumping up and down in our seats, at least I know I was.”

“I was thrilled by the fact that they’d taken the chance to play it as it was supposed to be played. But it’s very seldom that you’ll hear these songs or melodies played in the correct manner.”