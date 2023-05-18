U2 extend Las Vegas residency again with eight more dates

U2 shared that there have been more than one million ticket requests to date.

U2 have extended their Las Vegas residency yet again with the addition of eight more dates due to “unprecedented demand”.

The Irish rockers have announced eight more dates for their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere show, which will take place at the new Sphere at The Venetian Resort venue later this year. The additional shows are scheduled for 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16 December, bringing the total number of concerts to 24.

The residency will mark the first musical performance at the Sphere, a $2.3 billion next-generation arena that features a spherical shape, a high-resolution LED screen, immersive audio and environmental effects. U2 shared in a press release (via Billboard) that there have been more than one million ticket requests to date, leading to “unprecedented demand”.

U2 will perform their 1991 album Achtung Baby in its entirety, along with other hits from their catalogue. “Achtung Baby is the right album and Sphere is the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level,” they said in a previous statement. “Sphere is more than just a venue, it’s a gallery and U2’s music is going to be all over the walls.”

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on May 19 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Fans who purchased tickets for the original dates but were unhappy with their seats due to limited views of the screen can request a refund or exchange them for another show