Watch: John Mayer joins support Alexander 23 onstage to cover Tears For Fears’ ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’

Wrapping up his huge Sob Rock tour at Boston’s TD Gardens on May 10th, John Mayer made an early appearance on the evening, treating fans to a rendition of the Tears For Fears hit Everybody Wants To Rule The World with opening act Alexander 23. “We actually have one more member tonight playing guitar with us,” said Alexander 23. “A warm welcome to my friend, John Mayer.”

Playing his baby pink Jackson Soloist, a fan-favourite guitar strongly associated with Mayer’s touring of Thinking Out Loud in 2015, Mayer soloed through an extended intro to the song before moving into a duet with the 27 year-old Grammy-nominated artist. Tears For Fears themselves even commented on the YouTube clip of the performance, saying, “Yes!! Honoured to have you both perform this. Incredible job.”

Alexander 23 himself commented on Instagram, “Many moments in my life (music related and otherwise) I have thought to myself ‘I wonder what John would say about this?’ I’m grateful to now have that answer just a text away. Tears For Fears on the Sob Rock tour. A fitting end to something I never wanted to end.”

It’s by no means the first time Mayer has joined other acts onstage to perform iconic songs. In the past he has performed live with a diverse range of acts including the Rolling Stones Questlove, Maren Morris and even Dave Chappelle. In 2019 Mayer joined young singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin onstage for duets of Benjamin’s single Death Of A Hero and Mayer’s Slow Dancing in a Burning Room at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

