MINIM Sand Cast Hanger review: A gift for the guitar player who has everything?

By the end of this sentence you will have already come to a firm conclusion about whether you are prepared to pay the thick end of 150 bucks for a guitar hanger. If you are still reading this then we will assume the answer is “yes”.

Australia’s MINIM Studio makes some of the most beautiful and pricey guitar accessories we’ve seen. This elegant sand-cast hanger made from hand-poured brass and black Italian leather is at the budget end of the company’s achingly tasteful range, which also features the sublime Podium Stand, custom-carved to the contours of your own instrument.

Designed to accept acoustic and electric guitars (although MINIM warns that a Telecaster-style headstock is unlikely to balance properly – a common lament for lovers of Leo’s firstborn) this wall-mounted work of art is also available in sand-cast aluminium with a choice of tan leather.

In use

There are two holes for screws but, as MINIM points out, wall structure differs wildly on a global basis and as such it is easier for the end user to find appropriate screws than for MINIM to ship the hangers out with something that might not work. If the idea of hanging guitars on the wall in the first place fills you with dread, fear not – we’ve prepared a handy guide.

If the thought of utilitarian plastic hangers on the walls of your Frank Loyd Wright home full of bespoke Linley furniture and Giacometti sculptures makes you feel a little queasy then these are the hangers for you. It’s almost a pity to screw them to a wall, but when you do they feel as secure and sturdy as they are visually elegant.

Key Features

Guitar wall hanger, made in Australia OPTIONS Aluminium and tan, aluminium and black, brass and tan, brass and black (as reviewed)

Aluminium and tan, aluminium and black, brass and tan, brass and black (as reviewed) CONTACT minimstudio.co

