60 Seconds S1E3: Fender Tone Master Princeton Reverb

Fender‘s Tone Master amps have swum against the current in terms of what people tend to expect for premium digital amp – stripping back the option paralysis by offering extremely high-fidelity reproductions of individual valve amps that operate and sound almost identical to their traditional siblings.

But being digital amps, the Tone Master range also offers the reliability of an amp that doesn’t have tubes inside, and the convenience of modern modelling combos – including impressive power scaling and easy and great-sounding direct recording (that’s what you’re hearing on this demo). The Princeton is the smallest and most affordable version of the TM concept yet – is it the ultimate home and recording amp?

About This Show

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In 60 seconds we’ll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you’ll need to make an informed decision about a product – no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.