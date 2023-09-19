logo
Video

60 Seconds S1E3: Fender Tone Master Princeton Reverb

 

Fender‘s Tone Master amps have swum against the current in terms of what people tend to expect for premium digital amp – stripping back the option paralysis by offering extremely high-fidelity reproductions of individual valve amps that operate and sound almost identical to their traditional siblings.

But being digital amps, the Tone Master range also offers the reliability of an amp that doesn’t have tubes inside, and the convenience of modern modelling combos – including impressive power scaling and easy and great-sounding direct recording (that’s what you’re hearing on this demo). The Princeton is the smallest and most affordable version of the TM concept yet – is it the ultimate home and recording amp?

About This Show

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In 60 seconds we’ll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you’ll need to make an informed decision about a product – no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Related Brands

Fender

Related Tags

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We talk to artists and guitar enthusiasts from across the global pop culture landscape about their most cherished and beloved instruments, uncovering the unique stories behind each guitar and how they’ve helped shape their lives.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Positive Grid Spark GO

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.