60 Seconds S1E4: MXR Duke Of Tone

 
The MXR Duke Of Tone almost seems to good to be true – can you really get the sound of one of the hardest to find boutique pedals on earth in a mini-pedal that costs under $200? Well, thanks to the effects hive mind of MXR/Way Huge main man Jeorge Tripps and the Analog Man himself Mike Piera, now you can.

But it’s all well and good looking like the original, but how does it sound in practice? We got our favourite semi-hollow Filter’Tron loaded Gretsch and plugged the DoT in to a Fender Tone Master Princeton – hear the results for yourself, without a five-year waiting list.

About This Show

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In 60 seconds we’ll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you’ll need to make an informed decision about a product – no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

