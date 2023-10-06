logo
Video

60 Seconds S1E5: Earthquaker Devices Ledges

 

The Ledges is Earthquaker Devices’ latest reverb pedal, with three modes of ambient goodness on-board it follows on from Earthquakers hugely popular and musical Afterneath reverb.

But does the guitar world really need another ambient reverb? Well, yes, obviously, but in 60 seconds you can get a taste of what it has to offer.⁣

About This Show

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In 60 seconds we’ll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you’ll need to make an informed decision about a product – no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Trending Now

1

The Gear Used By Angus Young and Malcolm Young on AC/DC’s Back In Black

2

A Brief History of Squier Guitars

3

Squier Paranormal Rascal Bass – the perfect bass for guitar players?

4

The Gear Used By Randy Rhoads on Blizzard of Ozz

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: Earthquaker Devices Ledges

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.