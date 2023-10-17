60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

The Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr is an evolution on the original Sidekick – a pedal that sought to combine all of the most desirable and popular time-based effects into one single double-width pedal.

The Sidekick Jr takes that and squeezes it into an even smaller enclosure, while still offering high-end delay, reverb and modulation, with a wealth of options to select from. Even with the external footswitch it still might be the ultimate soundscape creator for small board enthusiasts.

