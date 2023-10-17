logo
60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

 

The Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr is an evolution on the original Sidekick – a pedal that sought to combine all of the most desirable and popular time-based effects into one single double-width pedal.

The Sidekick Jr takes that and squeezes it into an even smaller enclosure, while still offering high-end delay, reverb and modulation, with a wealth of options to select from. Even with the external footswitch it still might be the ultimate soundscape creator for small board enthusiasts.

About This Show

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In 60 seconds we’ll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you’ll need to make an informed decision about a product – no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Related Brands

Crazy Tube Circuits

Related Tags

#Effects

