Guitar Shopping S1E2: Yard Act’s Sam Shipstone

In the second episode of Guitar Shopping, we head down to the wonderful Northern Guitars in Leeds with Yard Act’s Sam Shipstone, who sampled some of the shop’s finest vintage oddities.

Along the way Sam meets – and tries – such rarities as a mini-humbucker-loaded Rapier 33, a Westone Rainbow II and a Ronnie Bennett Lap Steel. There’s nothing quite like going guitar shopping in Northern Guitars, or indeed any shop packed to the rafters with pre-loved instruments – and Sam clearly loves the strange selection on display!

About This Show

Guitar Shopping takes some of the world’s most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can’t live without.

