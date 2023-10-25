logo
Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

 

In the third episode of Guitar Shopping, Blues firebrand Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram stops by Wunjo guitars to check out some of the instruments on offer at the Denmark Street institution.

Along the way he meets everything from a Gibson Lucille to some vintage Strats – and perhaps unsurprisingly, a Fender Telecaster Deluxe. And of course, we (and anyone shopping at Wunjo) were treated to his frankly ridiculously-great guitar playing.

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram’s album Live in London is out now. For more information, please visit christonekingfishingram.com.

About This Show

Guitar Shopping takes some of the world’s most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can’t live without.

Watch more episodes of Guitar Shopping on Guitar.com.

