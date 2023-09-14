My Guitars & Me S1E1: Miles Kane

In our first episode of My Guitars & Me, we spent an afternoon with singer, guitarist and Last Shadow Puppet Miles Kane in his London flat to explore the instruments that mean the most to him.

We’ll meet the guitars that helped him craft his latest album, One Man Band, including his most cherished vintage ES-335 – a guitar that by Miles’ own admission, he ruined the value of in the pursuit of getting it just right.

Along the way we also encounter a lovely vintage Gibson acoustic that forms the bedrock of his recent solo tour, and his very first guitar – straight from the pages of the Argos catalogue.

About This Show

Every month, we sit down with talented artists and guitar-loving individuals with their most cherished and beloved instruments, to find out why these guitars are so significant, and how they have shaped their lives. Get up close and personal with the guitars that have guided the musical journey of some of the guitar world’s biggest names with My Guitars & Me.

Explore more episodes of My Guitars & Me on guitar.com.