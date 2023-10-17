logo
Video

My Guitars & Me S1E2: Jared James Nichols

Blues firebrand Jared James Nichols tells two very different stories of the guitars that he’s come to rely on more than any others.

 

In this episode of My Guitars & Me we sit down backstage at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire with blues phenomenon Jared James Nichols to find out the story of two very different but no less special instruments.

First we learn about ‘Dorothy’ one of the very first Gibson Les Pauls ever made from 1952, which was found almost completely destroyed amidst the wreckage and devastation of a tornado in Washington, Illinois in 2013. Jared was gifted what was left of the guitar by a fan several years later, and Jared set about having it restored to playing condition and giving the guitar its very appropriate name.

The second instrument is Gold Glory – a goldtop version of Jared’s Epiphone signature model, which has been with him for a significant chunk of his journey from Waukesha, Wisconsin to the world’s biggest stages. He explains the power of a single-pickup guitar, and why a decade on this guitar is still holding its own amongst his prized vintage guitars.

About This Show

Every month, we sit down with talented artists and guitar-loving individuals with their most cherished and beloved instruments, to find out why these guitars are so significant, and how they have shaped their lives. Get up close and personal with the guitars that have guided the musical journey of some of the guitar world’s biggest names with My Guitars & Me.

Watch more episodes of My Guitars & Me on Guitar.com.

Related Artists

Jared James Nichols

Related Brands

EpiphoneGibson

Trending Now

1

Blackstar St James plugin review: on par with Neural DSP?

2

Fender Tone Master Pro review: a very Fender floor modeller

3

“If you let that fear stop you it will stop you in every way”: How Liz Phair made one of the 90s’ coolest indie albums that has stood the test of time

4

Fender FR12 cabinet review – making FRFR cabs socially acceptable

5

Hot Milk on perfecting the live sound, learning from the greats and crossing genre boundaries

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E2 Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.