My Guitars & Me S1E2: Jared James Nichols

In this episode of My Guitars & Me we sit down backstage at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire with blues phenomenon Jared James Nichols to find out the story of two very different but no less special instruments.

First we learn about ‘Dorothy’ one of the very first Gibson Les Pauls ever made from 1952, which was found almost completely destroyed amidst the wreckage and devastation of a tornado in Washington, Illinois in 2013. Jared was gifted what was left of the guitar by a fan several years later, and Jared set about having it restored to playing condition and giving the guitar its very appropriate name.

The second instrument is Gold Glory – a goldtop version of Jared’s Epiphone signature model, which has been with him for a significant chunk of his journey from Waukesha, Wisconsin to the world’s biggest stages. He explains the power of a single-pickup guitar, and why a decade on this guitar is still holding its own amongst his prized vintage guitars.

About This Show

Every month, we sit down with talented artists and guitar-loving individuals with their most cherished and beloved instruments, to find out why these guitars are so significant, and how they have shaped their lives. Get up close and personal with the guitars that have guided the musical journey of some of the guitar world’s biggest names with My Guitars & Me.

