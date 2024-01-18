logo
Features

Get closer to Martin than ever with Backstage

The new Martin loyalty programme promises discounts, exclusive events and more

 
Ad feature with Martin Guitar

For 190 years, Martin has been at the heart of popular music, with over 2.5million guitars finding their way into the hands of musicians and songwriters of every stripe in the brand’s long history.

Now however, Martin is offering a chance for owners and fans to get closer to the brand than ever before with Martin Backstage – a replacement to the long-running Martin Owners Club that aims to serve Martin aficionados better than ever before.

The Martin Backstage programme is free to join and aims to provide Martin Guitar fans with everything they need to unleash the artist within, including a 10% discount on Martin merchandise from the official Martin online store, access to exclusive Martin Backstage merchandise and the chance to win prize packs every month.
Alternatively, if you really are a Martin Superfan, you can upgrade your subscription to Martin Backstage: All Access – a paid for service that offers even better benefits for the Martin guitar owner.

For just $99 a year you can snag yourself a whopping 20% discount in the Martin online store, plus 10% off repairs at the Martin Repair Shop in Nazareth, PA (plus a free restringing service with every repair) – and you’ll get access to the same exclusive merch as the regular programme.

But that’s not all, All Access also grants you access to exclusive content on Martin’s website, and to new product development surveys, and the opportunity to attend exclusive regional events for Martin All Access members.

“There are many cool things happening here at Martin Guitar every day, and we want every Martin Guitar enthusiast to feel connected to the brand in new and exciting ways,” said Martin Guitar President and CEO, Thomas Ripsam. “The Martin Backstage program invites members into the world of Martin Guitar where we will share our love of all things music and hopefully inspire everyone to pick up an instrument and play.”

Martin All Access is available only to US subscribers at the present, but there’s no reason not to join up if you are – head to the link below to find out more.

Find out more about Martin Backstage, head to Martin Backstage.

Related Brands

Martin

Related Tags

#Acoustic Guitars

Trending Now

1

A Brief History of Hagstrom Guitars

2

Mythos The Fates review – a chorus classic gets an overhaul

3

Epiphone Jared James Nichols “Blues Power” Les Paul Custom review – more than just a paint job

4

NAMM 2024: The latest rumours and biggest guitar gear announcements from this year’s show

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.