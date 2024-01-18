Get closer to Martin than ever with Backstage

Ad feature with Martin Guitar

For 190 years, Martin has been at the heart of popular music, with over 2.5million guitars finding their way into the hands of musicians and songwriters of every stripe in the brand’s long history.

Now however, Martin is offering a chance for owners and fans to get closer to the brand than ever before with Martin Backstage – a replacement to the long-running Martin Owners Club that aims to serve Martin aficionados better than ever before.

The Martin Backstage programme is free to join and aims to provide Martin Guitar fans with everything they need to unleash the artist within, including a 10% discount on Martin merchandise from the official Martin online store, access to exclusive Martin Backstage merchandise and the chance to win prize packs every month.

Alternatively, if you really are a Martin Superfan, you can upgrade your subscription to Martin Backstage: All Access – a paid for service that offers even better benefits for the Martin guitar owner.

For just $99 a year you can snag yourself a whopping 20% discount in the Martin online store, plus 10% off repairs at the Martin Repair Shop in Nazareth, PA (plus a free restringing service with every repair) – and you’ll get access to the same exclusive merch as the regular programme.

But that’s not all, All Access also grants you access to exclusive content on Martin’s website, and to new product development surveys, and the opportunity to attend exclusive regional events for Martin All Access members.

“There are many cool things happening here at Martin Guitar every day, and we want every Martin Guitar enthusiast to feel connected to the brand in new and exciting ways,” said Martin Guitar President and CEO, Thomas Ripsam. “The Martin Backstage program invites members into the world of Martin Guitar where we will share our love of all things music and hopefully inspire everyone to pick up an instrument and play.”

Martin All Access is available only to US subscribers at the present, but there’s no reason not to join up if you are – head to the link below to find out more.

