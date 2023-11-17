logo
News

A gothed up Line 6 DL4 leads the return of Reverb’s BlackedOut event

The none-more-black event returns with brand new pedals from OBNE, JHS, Walrus and Death By Audio.

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Bakc in 2019, Reverb‘s BlackedOut event brought together a bunch of boutique builders to create ultra-sleek black on black versions of new or classic pedals from their ranges that would be sold in limited numbers exclusively on Reverb.

Four years later, the BlackedOut concept has returned, and this time the headline item isn’t a boutique box at all – it’s a blacked out version of Line 6’s iconic DL4 modeller – the first time Line 6 has ever produced a non-green version of the venerable delay/looper.

2023’s BlackedOut is a little more conservative than the original with just six makers involved, but this time four of the six are brand new pedals rather than just reskins, with JHS, Walrus, Death By Audio, Old Blood Noise Endeavors and Earthquaker all getting in on the act.

You can watch the video unveiling the pedals below:

First up of the new pedals is the Death By Audio Space Ensemble SE-1 – an atmospheric vocal processor that sports a preamp plus chorus and reverb. Next is JHS’s Oil Can Delay – a new entry into the 3 Series that revives the weird sounds of some of the earliest delays, and has been beta tested by Nels Cline.

OBNE naturally gets weird with the BL-52 Phase Repeater – a ‘kind of phaser, kind of reverb’ mashup that will go down well with sonic experimentalists. Last but not least there’s the Walrus Meraki – a delay pedal that uses 8 long-delay BBD chips, true stereo channels, and MIDI control, and promises to be ‘unlike any other’ analog delay pedal.

The other non-new pedal to receive a Black Friday makeover is EarthQuaker Devices’ Zoar in an all new black finish. It offers distortion in hi-fi sound, offering heavy riff-players all the grit they want with nuanced controls to remain tight.

You can learn more about the Blacked Out campaign and purchase all six of the limited-edition pedals on Reverb.com. 

Related Brands

Reverb

Trending Now

1

These are the best Early Black Friday guitar deals you can get TODAY

2

“The industry has a lot less power than a lot of people think” Meet Maxwell Varey, indie’s new working class guitar hero

3

Black Friday Deals 2023: top savings on guitars, effects and amps

4

Fender Palomino Vintage review – a timely reminder of Fender’s acoustic heritage

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.