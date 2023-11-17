A gothed up Line 6 DL4 leads the return of Reverb’s BlackedOut event

Bakc in 2019, Reverb‘s BlackedOut event brought together a bunch of boutique builders to create ultra-sleek black on black versions of new or classic pedals from their ranges that would be sold in limited numbers exclusively on Reverb.

Four years later, the BlackedOut concept has returned, and this time the headline item isn’t a boutique box at all – it’s a blacked out version of Line 6’s iconic DL4 modeller – the first time Line 6 has ever produced a non-green version of the venerable delay/looper.

2023’s BlackedOut is a little more conservative than the original with just six makers involved, but this time four of the six are brand new pedals rather than just reskins, with JHS, Walrus, Death By Audio, Old Blood Noise Endeavors and Earthquaker all getting in on the act.

You can watch the video unveiling the pedals below:

First up of the new pedals is the Death By Audio Space Ensemble SE-1 – an atmospheric vocal processor that sports a preamp plus chorus and reverb. Next is JHS’s Oil Can Delay – a new entry into the 3 Series that revives the weird sounds of some of the earliest delays, and has been beta tested by Nels Cline.

OBNE naturally gets weird with the BL-52 Phase Repeater – a ‘kind of phaser, kind of reverb’ mashup that will go down well with sonic experimentalists. Last but not least there’s the Walrus Meraki – a delay pedal that uses 8 long-delay BBD chips, true stereo channels, and MIDI control, and promises to be ‘unlike any other’ analog delay pedal.

The other non-new pedal to receive a Black Friday makeover is EarthQuaker Devices’ Zoar in an all new black finish. It offers distortion in hi-fi sound, offering heavy riff-players all the grit they want with nuanced controls to remain tight.

You can learn more about the Blacked Out campaign and purchase all six of the limited-edition pedals on Reverb.com.