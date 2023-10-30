Ace Frehley says his new solo album may be his “best to date”, and will make Paul Stanley look like an “imbecile” for trying to “destroy his credibility”

Ace Frehley says his new solo album is “done and being mastered as we speak”, adding that “it may be the best album I’ve ever done to date”.

In a new interview with Muncie, Indiana classic rock radio station 93.5 FM MAX, the guitarist touches upon his longevity as a solo artist following his days with Kiss, saying that he’s managed to make it work despite his former bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons trying to “destroy my credibility”.

“It was hard in the beginning, but now I’ve picked up a lot of steam,” he says [via Blabbermouth]. “In fact, I remember when I first signed with eOne Music – now they sold the record company to MNRK Music Group, and I’m still working with the same people – but I remember the guy that got me signed to the label, he told me that, before Anomaly [2009] came out, he said a lot of people said to him, ‘You’re not even gonna get the record.’

“Because Paul [Stanley] and Gene [Simmons] have pretty much tried to destroy my credibility by calling me a drunk and a drug addict and somebody who’s not dependable. But if that were the case, how did I make five albums? And I’ve been touring steadily for the last 10 years plus. It doesn’t make any sense. They contradict themselves all the time.”

He continues: “Now they’re putting me down and saying if I came up and played with them on the farewell tour, it would mar their performance. Paul said on The Howard Stern Show, you might as well call the band ‘Piss’ instead of ‘Kiss’ if I got up on stage with them.

“Well, when this album comes about, it’s gonna make him look like an imbecile.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Frehley discusses the songwriting process for the forthcoming album, and what it was like co-writing most tracks with Trixters’ Steve Brown.

“It’s the first time I co-wrote most of the songs with Steve Brown from Trixter,” he says. “He’s a great songwriter, and I’m a great songwriter, and we put our two heads together and songs come out doubly good. He also harmonises perfectly with me.”

“I’ve never really written with that many people – most of the songs I write by myself,” he continues. “I might get a little help from somebody, but this album pretty much is co-written by Steve and myself, almost every song. And it came out way better than I had anticipated. And the vocals are strong, the guitar solos are strong, the songs, the lyrics, the melodies, everything’s really powerful.”

There’s no concrete release date for the record yet, but Frehley last week said, “If everything goes well over the weekend, the album is gonna be delivered to the record company Monday [October 30].”