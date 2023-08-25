Bernie Marsden, former Whitesnake guitarist and blues-rock legend, dies at 72

Bernie Marsden – former Whitesnake guitarist and a legend in the blue-rock sphere – has died at the age of 72.

The news, first broken by bassist and friend of Marsden Neil Murray, has since been confirmed by Marsden’s record label Conquest Music, which writes: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side.”

“Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end,” the label adds.

Whitesnake leader David Coverdale has penned his own tribute on social media: “I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend and former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts and prayers to his beloved family, friends and fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honoured to know and share a stage with.”

Good Morning…I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with

RIP, Bernie XXX pic.twitter.com/KXwsDEICN6 — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 25, 2023

Murray’s post reads: “Sadly I have to pass on the dreadful news that my friend and colleague since 1974, Bernie Marsden, has passed away. So many great times with him, musically and personally. A great loss. RIP Bernie.”

Sadly I have to pass on the dreadful news that my friend and colleague since 1974, Bernie Marsden, has passed away. So many great times with him, musically and personally. A great loss. RIP Bernie. Posted by Neil Murray on Friday, August 25, 2023

Born in Buckinghamshire, England on May 7, 1951, Bernard John Marsden landed his first professional guitar gig with UFO in 1972. Thereafter, he worked with Glenn Cornick’s Wild Turkey, Cozy Powell’s band Cozy Powell’s Hammer, and Babe Ruth, with whom he played on two releases: Stealin’ Home (1975) and Kid’s Stuff (1976).

He later played in short-lived band Paice Ashton Lord, which was formed of former Deep Purple members Ian Paice and Jon Lord with singer Tony Ashton.

But the gig he perhaps became best known for came in 1978, when he formed a new band with David Coverdale and guitarist Mick Moody, originally named David Coverdale’s Whitesnake. The band later changed their name to simply Whitesnake.

Marsden was a member of Whitesnake between 1978 and 1982, during which time he appeared on the band’s first EP, first five albums and a live album: Snakebite (1978), Trouble (1978), Lovehunter (1979), Ready & Willing (1980), Live In The Heart Of The City (1980), Come An’ Get It (1981) and Saints & Sinners (1982).

Saints & Sinners would see Marsden, alongside Coverdale, pen the biggest hit of his career: the anthemic Here I Go Again.