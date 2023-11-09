Boss launches the highly anticipated RV-200, a downsized version of its acclaimed RV-500 reverb unit

Boss has unveiled the RV-200, a compact reverb pedal that’s the latest in the brand’s popular 200 series of advanced effects pedals.

For anyone in need of a primer on the Boss effects lineup, the 200 series was launched nearly five years ago with the DD-200 delay and MD-200 modulation, with the purpose of creating more compact versions of stompboxes in its 500 series.

READ MORE: Boss adds new wireless amp to its Katana lineup



And as you may have guessed, the all-new RV-200 is a pedalboard-friendly version of the larger RV-500, which launched in 2017.

Delivering “inspiring reverbs and exceptional sound in a streamlined, pedalboard-friendly design”, the RV-200 features 12 versatile reverb types offering everything from “subtle colour to complex, dreamy textures for ambient explorations. They include essentials like Room, Hall and Plate, as well as more immersive sounds like Shimmer, Slowverb and the newly developed Arpverb.

Under the hood, the RV-200 is powered by custom Boss digital signal processing, 32-bit AD/DA, 32-bit floating point processing, and a 96 kHz sampling rate. Boss promises that every algorithm offers “true studio-grade performance with outstanding detail and definition”.

Core controls include reverb time, effect level, pre-delay, variable high and low filters, a density control to adjust the weight of the sound, and a parameter knob that offers access to multiple sound-shaping tools unique to each reverb type.

Players can also utilise the RV-500’s 127 onboard memory slots via its intuitive interface to save sounds as they go. There’s also strong customisability; the unit features two onboard footswitches, with numerous options to reassign their targets for different needs.

Additionally, there are jacks for an expression pedal and external switch control, as well as a Hold function, which allows players to cycle through memories while tailing the current reverb effect.

The RV-200 is available now for $269/£259 via select retailers. For more information, head to Boss.