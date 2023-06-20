Dani Filth on streaming payouts: “Spotify are the biggest criminals in the world”

Dani Filth has taken aim at Spotify, calling the streaming giant the “biggest criminals in the world” and revealing the insanely low figure he earned from the millions of streams Cradle of Filth received last year.

In a new interview with Rock Hard Greece [as per Blabbermouth], the frontman speaks on the state of the music industry in 2023, and more specifically, the dwindling ability of artists to effectively monetise their creative output.

“It’s been deteriorating ever since… I think 2006 was the year that everything swapped from being comfortable for musicians —– well, not necessarily comfortable; it was never comfortable. But [it went to] just being a lot harder with the onset of the digital age, the onset of music streaming platforms that don’t pay anybody.”

The vocalist goes on to explain how his band received between 25 and 26 million plays in 2022, but he received a grand total of £20 – approximately $25 – a figure he calls “less than an hourly work rate”.

He continues: “For example, the other day my girlfriend… She’s got an ill cat; her cat’s very sick and needed a life-or-death operation. She’s a well-known tattooist, and she posted a thing online about… a GoFundMe for her cat, and she was gonna do a raffle and people could win a tattoo, et cetera, et cetera.

“The point of it is a lot of people were, like, ‘Why the fuck should we pay for your cat? You’re going out with a multimillionaire?’ And she was, like, ‘Excuse me, I don’t think you understand how the music industry works nowadays. One, he’s not a multimillionaire at all. Two, I’m my own person, and this has nothing to do with him.’

“I think people just have this amazing ability to [believe] that when you have stuff out there, like a physical product, that you’re earning a fortune from it. They don’t realize you have so many people taking pieces of the pie – record company, management, accountants.

“If you’re not getting any money in the first place, there’s not much money to share around. And nowadays, the reason why people put out limited-edition vinyl and stuff, it’s for collectors – they’re the only people that buy it; other people just stream it for nothing. That’s why you’re finding a lot of bands, since the pandemic, are not touring.”

He continues: “It’s very hard for bands at the moment. But it doesn’t help when people just have this in-built idea that it’s not a privilege to get music, that music is something that should be given away free. I mean, I don’t walk into someone’s shop and just pick up – I don’t know – a pack of bananas and say, ‘Well, these grow on trees. They should be free. I’m walking out with these.’ I’d be arrested for shoplifting.

“But it’s fine for people to download… Even before albums are out, you find fans, like, ‘Oh, I’ve got a link to it,’ and they put it up, and then instantly any sales you’re gonna get from people buying it for a surprise are out the window because they’ve already heard it and then they just move on to the next thing.

“Yeah, the music industry is on its knees at the moment. I still enjoy making music – don’t get me wrong; I love it – but, yeah, the musician nowadays is finding a million things against them. It’s a hard time.”