David Gilmour invites you to remix his music using new AI platform

In September, Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour and English electronic duo The Orb released Metallic Spheres in Colour, a collaborative album that’s an extended version of their 2010 work, Metallic Spheres.

And in a very 2023 way, Gilmour and The Orb have opened an invitation to the music community to remix songs from the project, via a new platform, metallicspheres.io.

This website allows you to create your own personalised remixes of songs from Metallic Spheres in Colour with a little help from artificial intelligence. Additionally, more creative users can even create their own music using samples of Gilmour’s guitar, vocals and other elements.

The site allows you to select emotional themes for the album’s artwork, and fine-tune preferences for mood and tempo, where the AI will then create a new rendition based on your prompts.

Metallicspheres.io was developed by Sony Music in partnership with Vermillio, an innovative generative AI platform which promises creator empowerment and content authenticity. Its technology also allows for unique text-to-image and image-to-image styling tools.

To learn more about the project, head to MusicTech, or you can head straight to metallicspheres.io to start creating your own remix now.