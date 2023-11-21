logo
News

David Gilmour invites you to remix his music using new AI platform

With metallicspheres.io, users can create their own renditions of The Pink Floyd guitarist’s 2023 collaborative album with The Orb, Metallica Spheres in Colour.

David Gilmour

Credit: Francesco Prandoni/Redferns

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

In paid partnership with Sony Music.

In September, Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour and English electronic duo The Orb released Metallic Spheres in Colour, a collaborative album that’s an extended version of their 2010 work, Metallic Spheres.

And in a very 2023 way, Gilmour and The Orb have opened an invitation to the music community to remix songs from the project, via a new platform, metallicspheres.io.

READ MORE: Black Friday Guitar Deals 2023: top savings on guitars, effects and amps from the biggest retailers

This website allows you to create your own personalised remixes of songs from Metallic Spheres in Colour with a little help from artificial intelligence. Additionally, more creative users can even create their own music using samples of Gilmour’s guitar, vocals and other elements.

The site allows you to select emotional themes for the album’s artwork, and fine-tune preferences for mood and tempo, where the AI will then create a new rendition based on your prompts.

Metallicspheres.io was developed by Sony Music in partnership with Vermillio, an innovative generative AI platform which promises creator empowerment and content authenticity. Its technology also allows for unique text-to-image and image-to-image styling tools.

To learn more about the project, head to MusicTech, or you can head straight to metallicspheres.io to start creating your own remix now.

Trending Now

1

Black Friday Guitar Deals 2023: top savings on guitars, effects and amps from the biggest retailers

2

EarthQuaker Devices Ledges Tri-Dimensional Reverberation Machine review: a refined three-mode reverb with huge range

3

Strymon Brig review: kicking the bucket in a digital realm

4

“The industry has a lot less power than a lot of people think” Meet Maxwell Varey, indie’s new working class guitar hero

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.