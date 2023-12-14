logo
Jim Irsay Band featuring Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy and more to perform in LA for free next month

A “travelling museum of rock music, pop culture and American history” is making its way to the West Coast.

Jim Irsay Collection and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top

Image: Gary Miller / Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

 

Jim Irsay, the man who owns some of the world’s most famous guitars, will be showcasing his collection in LA next month alongside a free show featuring live performances from the Jim Irsay Band and special guests like Buddy Guy and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

Taking place on 11 January at LA’s Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, the Jim Irsay Collection Exhibit and Concert is described as a “travelling museum of rock music, pop culture and American history”.

The free, one-night-only event will see some of music’s best including Billy Gibbons Buddy, Ann Wilson, and Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band taking stage, with Irsay himself taking on vocal duties for selected songs. While the show takes place, attendees will also be able to view Irsay’s world-renowned collection in the venue’s expo hall.

Ticket holders can expect to feast their eyes on instruments and items owned by some of the greatest artists in music history, including Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Jerry Garcia, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain, as well as autographed photos, handwritten lyrics, and other historical music memorabilia.

Highlights include David Gilmour’s Black Strat – which Irsay reportedly purchased for a cool $3.9 million — and Kurt Cobain’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Fender Mustang that the billionaire splashed $4.5 million on.

The collection also features US Presidential artefacts, important original documents from American history and unique items, such as a 1953 Jackie Robinson bat, Muhammad Ali’s 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” championship belt and the original scroll of Jack Kerouac’s seminal novel, On the Road.

The event is free and open to the public, though tickets are required and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Check out the full collection and get your tickets at eventbrite.

Earlier this year, the Indianapolis Colts owner revealed that he was offered over $1 billion to sell his entire collection and relocate it to Dubai.

“I was offered by a Middle East element – kind of like what’s been going on in golf a little bit – 1.150 billion dollars for the collection,” Irsay said. “They wanted to move it to Dubai and they wanted it in totality.”

