The Guitar Show 2024 will feature its “biggest ever showcase of international brands”

The UK’s largest guitar event, The Guitar Show, returns to Birmingham’s Cranmore Park this year, and it’s set to be the biggest year yet with its largest ever showcase of international brands.

Taking place on 2 and 3 March, The Guitar Show will host an exhibition area full of electric and acoustic guitars, basses, effects, recording gear and amplification. Visitors can also take advantage of special Guitar Show deals across retail partners such as Fair Deal Music, PMT and Absolute Music.

Exhibitors at the 2024 show include the likes of Marshall, Orange amplification, Focusrite, Yamaha, ESP, Vox, BOSS, Schecter, Ernie Ball, Neural DSP, and a whole load more. Also at this year’s event, The Live Stage (sponsored by Allianz Musical Insurance) will see a huge variety of names from the UK and overseas, including Mick Taylor and Dan Steinhardt from YouTube series That Pedal Show.

The full list of appearances on The Allianz Musical Insurance Live Stage is as follows:

Saturday 2 March

Will Griff (Patrick James Eggle)

Alexandr Misko (D’Addario)

John Connearn (Neural DSP)

John Browne (Schecter)

An Adventure In Tone (Rotosound, Fidelity Guitars, Funny Little Boxes, Great Eastern Effects, presented by Noisy Hammer)

Dave Simpson Trio (Karl Longbottom Guitars/Emprize Amps)

Sunday 3 March

Patrick Hinds (Faith Guitars)

Blair Dunlop (Vintage Guitars)

Daniel Kemish (Ortega Guitars)

Niko Tsonev (Eventide and Vega-Trem)

Chantel McGregor

That Pedal Show

Advance tickets for The Guitar Show are available online now at £15 for adults and £10 for those aged 8-16 (the event is free for under eights). You can also grab tickets on the door, priced at £17.50 for adults and £12.50 for those under 16.

Find out more at The Guitar Show.

In other UK guitar news, Gibson opened its first-ever flagship store outside of the US in London last weekend. According to CEO Cesar Gueikian, the Gibson Garage is welcoming and friendly environment for guitarists of all abilities to try out hundreds of its guitars without judgement.