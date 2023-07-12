The all-new Limited Edition Suona collection headlines Fender’s mid-2023 product lineup

We’re now in the second half of 2023, and Fender has no intention of slowing its momentum. The guitar giant has just announced a plethora of new products under both the Big F name and its subsidiary brands, including EVH, Jackson, Gretsch and Charvel.

But leading the pack in the company’s new product drop is the introduction of the all-new Limited Edition Suona Collection, a trio of “refined” – and certainly unique-looking – Thinline electric guitars.

“Designed to inspire and captivate, the Limited Edition Suona models sing with a refined elegance that echoes the masterful work of a legendary artisan,” Fender says.

“A stunning adaptation of a traditional Fender design, its warm, resonant tones and unmatched beauty are a testament to the dedication and artistry poured into every detail. Experience the perfect blend of heritage and innovation in the luscious tones of the Limited Edition Suona Thinline models.”

That’s some seriously silky language, but how do the guitars measure up in terms of specs? Let’s dive in below.

Limited Edition Suona Stratocaster Thinline

The first of the three is a Stratocaster, boasting a semi-hollow ash body and bound Italian alpine spruce top, roasted flame maple modern C neck, 7.25”-9.5” compound-radius ebony fingerboard and a vintage-style synchronised tremolo system.

In terms of electronics, the guitar sports a trio of single coils – a custom-designed Suona bridge pickup and a pair of Custom Shop ‘69s in the middle and neck.

Other features include a Nitrocellulose Lacquer Violin Burst finish and a matching painted headstock.

Price-wise the Limited Edition Suona Stratocaster Thinline ain’t cheap, clocking in at $2,999.

Limited Edition Suona Telecaster Thinline

The Limited Edition Suona Telecaster Thinline shares many of the same specs as its Stratocaster counterpart, including a semi-hollow ash body and bound Italian alpine spruce top, roasted flame maple modern C neck and 7.25”-9.5” compound-radius ebony fingerboard.

Things differ, however, with the bridge – the Tele features a vintage-style three-saddle Tele bridge with compensated brass saddles for “accurate intonation and classic Tele tone” – and electronics – it dons a pair of custom-designed Suona Tele and Fender Custom Shop Twisted Tele pickups.

Like the Strat, the Limited Edition Suona Telecaster Thinline also comes in a Nitrocellulose Lacquer Violin Burst finish, and is priced at $2,999.

Limited Edition Suona Jazz Bass Thinline

Standard specs remain the same on the only bass guitar in the collection, including a semi-hollow ash body and bound Italian alpine spruce top, roasted flame maple modern C neck and 7.25”-9.5” compound-radius ebony fingerboard.

The Limited Edition Suona Jazz Bass Thinline also features a HiMass Vintage bridge for added sustain, resonance and punch, while custom-designed Suona Jazz Bass pickups produce “dynamic and distinct tones with rich harmonics and remarkable depth”.

Like the Strat and Tele, the Jazz Bass also comes with a Nitrocellulose Lacquer Violin Burst finish and matching headstock, but is priced a little higher at $3,099.

For more information on the new Suona collection, head to Fender.