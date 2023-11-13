5 of the best pre-Black Friday deals on guitar gear at Guitar Center

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. For more information on how this works click here.

Black Friday is fast approaching – 24 November, to be precise – and the biggest retailers are competing to offer huge discounts on music gear ahead of the big event. The benefit to you? You get to capitalise on this market competition and snag yourself a new piece of equipment at a much lower-than-usual price.

The good folks over at Guitar Center are currently offering up to 35% off a range of guitar gear, from electric guitars and amps to pedals, and we’ve compiled what we think are the best bargains available. Check ‘em out below.

Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Pearl – now $599

Is there any electric guitar more iconic than the Fender Stratocaster? This model in particular – from the Big F’s affordable Player series – makes for an ideal first Strat, with a classic triple single-coil pickup configuration, alder body, modern C-shape neck, 21-fret maple fingerboard and 9.5” fretboard radius.

And Guitar Center is offering a cool $200 off, bringing its normal $799 price tag down to just $599.

Epiphone Les Paul Custom Limited-Edition in Silver Burst – now $599

For those looking to add a more rock-ready axe to their six-string arsenal, this limited-edition Epiphone Les Paul Custom is just the ticket.

With a mahogany body and neck promising stellar sustain, and a pair of Epiphone-designed humbucking pickups – controlled by a two volume, two tone knobs and a three-way selector switch – this guitar is ideal for hard-riffing guitarists who love to crank the gain. And you can get it now for just $599, at a discount of $200.

Fender CC-60SCE All-Mahogany in Aged Cognac Burst – now $249

In the market for your first acoustic guitar? Look no further than this all-mahogany Fender CC-60SCE, which is now only $249 after having nearly a third slashed from its price tag.

It’s got everything you need to get started: a single-cutaway body for uninhibited access to the upper frets, rolled fingerboard edges for a comfortable playing experience, and a Fishman pickup/preamp system so you have the option to amplify your sound.

MESA/Boogie Mini Rectifier 25 25W Tube Guitar Amp Head – now $1,359

If you’re after a powerful new amp head to power your rig – and you’ve got a little more budget to spend – you can’t really go far wrong with MESA/Boogie.

This 25W Mini Rectifier tube amp head boasts that classic MESA/Boogie aesthetic, with two separate channels each with two modes, for a host of tones from sparkling cleans to high-gain overdrive. And you can get yours now at a discount of $340.

Positive Grid Spark MINI 10W – now $189

The Positive Grid Spark MINI is one of the most sought-after practice amps on the market today. We even asked if it was the “greatest practice amp ever” in our review last year.

Despite its miniature form factor, the Spark MINI has a world of tones under the hood, with four onboard guitar tones (Custom, Solo, Lead, Rhythm), access to 33 amps and 43 effects via the free Spark app, and the availability of 10,000+ more sounds through the Positive Grid ToneCloud.

And you can get yours now for under $200.