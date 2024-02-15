Alfie Templeman bought a Les Paul when he went Guitar Shopping with Guitar.com – and he uses it in his new music video

Last month, we invited 20-year-old singer, guitarist and songwriter Alfie Templeman for a spot of Guitar Shopping over at GuitarGuitar’s store in Camden, London. His excitement walking around the store was palpable, and culminated in him taking home a brand-spanking-new Gibson Les Paul.

And just yesterday, as we were watching the music video for his new funky single Eyes Wide Shut – which landed earlier this week – we realised it features that very guitar he bought while shopping with us in Camden…

The sunburst Les Paul – which features an inverted pickup selector in its upper bout – can be seen from about the 1:40 mark below:

“I’m gonna buy this – I’ve decided,” Templeman said after a short spot of noodling on the guitar. “I’ve always wanted a Les Paul, and I’ve never found the perfect one, but these guys [the pickup selector], so it means when I’m playing up here on the neck, I’ll never hit it, because it’s the wrong way. So it’s perfect – it’s coming home with Alf!”

So there you have it – the fruits of Guitar.com’s shopping session with Alfie Templeman immortalised forever in his latest video. Who’d have thought it?

Guitar Shopping is a weekly Guitar.com Originals series in which we invite some of the world’s most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, browse the racks and pedal cabinets to discover their favourite gear, and occasionally urge them to take home a piece or two…

Since launching the series last year, we’ve been Guitar Shopping with Bartees Strange, Yard Act’s Sam Shipstone, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Black Puma’s Adrian Quesada, Declan McKenna and Alfie Templeman.