Boss lets you play big riffs on the move with new Katana:Go headphone guitar amp

Boss has announced the release of Katana:Go, an ultra-compact headphone amp that can be used with a guitar or bass without the hassle of amps, pedals and computer interfaces.

The new amp makes it possible to access sounds from the Katana amp series straight from the instrument’s output jack, with wireless music streaming, sound editing, and learning tools accessible from the user’s smartphone. It employs advanced spatial technology for what is billed as a “rich 3D audio experience” and also offers access to the Boss Tone Exchange sound library.

All users need to do is plug it into their instrument and connect their earbuds or headphones. It has onboard controls for volume, memory selection, and other essential functions, with a built-in screen displaying the tuner and current memory. The amp can be used continuously for up to five hours before it needs recharging and the integrated 1/4-inch plug folds down to create an easily portable package.

The amp’s Guitar mode encompasses 10 unique amp characters, including clean, crunch, the high-gain Boss Brown type, two acoustic/electric guitar characters, and more. In addition, there’s also a dedicated bass mode with Vintage, Modern, and Flat types directly ported from the Katana Bass amplifiers.

Meanwhile, an innovative innovative Stage Feel feature uses advance Boss spatial technology. Presets allow the user to change the amp sound and backing music to different places in the sound field to replicate the experience of giving the playing with a backline on stage or playing in a rehearsal room.

Boss Tone Studio allows users to fine-tune preset memories, create sounds from scratch, or import Tone Setting memories created with other Katana guitar and bass amplifiers.

Katana:Go can also double as a USB audio interface for music production and online content creation on a computer or mobile device.

The device will be available for purchase at authorised US Boss retailers in March for $119.99.

For more information, head to Boss.