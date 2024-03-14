logo
News

Boss lets you play big riffs on the move with new Katana:Go headphone guitar amp

The latest addition to the Katana line will appeal to guitarists seeking absolute portability.

Boss Katana:Go

Credit: Boss

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Boss has announced the release of Katana:Go, an ultra-compact headphone amp that can be used with a guitar or bass without the hassle of amps, pedals and computer interfaces.

The new amp makes it possible to access sounds from the Katana amp series straight from the instrument’s output jack, with wireless music streaming, sound editing, and learning tools accessible from the user’s smartphone. It employs advanced spatial technology for what is billed as a “rich 3D audio experience” and also offers access to the Boss Tone Exchange sound library.

All users need to do is plug it into their instrument and connect their earbuds or headphones. It has onboard controls for volume, memory selection, and other essential functions, with a built-in screen displaying the tuner and current memory. The amp can be used continuously for up to five hours before it needs recharging and the integrated 1/4-inch plug folds down to create an easily portable package.

Boss Katana:Go
Credit: Boss

The amp’s Guitar mode encompasses 10 unique amp characters, including clean, crunch, the high-gain Boss Brown type, two acoustic/electric guitar characters, and more. In addition, there’s also a dedicated bass mode with Vintage, Modern, and Flat types directly ported from the Katana Bass amplifiers.

Meanwhile, an innovative innovative Stage Feel feature uses advance Boss spatial technology. Presets allow the user to change the amp sound and backing music to different places in the sound field to replicate the experience of giving the playing with a backline on stage or playing in a rehearsal room.

Boss Tone Studio allows users to fine-tune preset memories, create sounds from scratch, or import Tone Setting memories created with other Katana guitar and bass amplifiers.

Katana:Go can also double as a USB audio interface for music production and online content creation on a computer or mobile device.

The device will be available for purchase at authorised US Boss retailers in March for $119.99.

For more information, head to Boss.

Related Brands

BOSS

Trending Now

1

Meet SPIDER: the catholic school girl turned rockstar who’s the ultimate DIY artist

2

The Story of ‘Carl’: James Hetfield’s most sentimental guitar – a custom axe made of reclaimed wood from Metallica’s first rehearsal space

3

Walrus Audio Silt review: the gnarliest Walrus fuzz pedal yet?

4

Positive Grid Spark Live review – a radical leap forward for live performers

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.