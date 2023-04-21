Bourgeois Guitars celebrates its 10,000th guitar with aesthetic upgrade for the OM-45
“How do you upgrade an OM-45? Well, we figured a little bit of 18k gold wouldn’t be a bad place to start.”
Image: Bourgeois Guitars
Bourgeois Guitars has celebrated his 10,000th guitar by giving the OM-45 a new aesthetic upgrade.
Craftsman Dana Bourgeois’ commemorative serial number 10,000 has an Adirondack top, Brazilian Rosewood back and sides, and 18-karat solid gold purfling and inlays. It hosts Waverly Gold engraved tuners, and a Traditional Ebony bridge with Antique Walrus Pins.
“For serial number 10,000, we challenged ourselves to create a new aesthetic upgrade for the OM-45 style while maintaining the highest possible standards for fit, finish, and tone. I wanted it to be over-the-top fancy, but not gaudy in any way,” said Bourgeois of the build.
He later added, “On the decoration side I chose Style 45 because that look represents the pinnacle expression of the traditional Orchestra Model.
“English Holly was used instead of Ivoroid for a subtle splash of elegance. And the last element, solid 18-Karat Gold purfling strips and inlay sections, were initially proposed as a whimsical gesture, then adopted because…why not?”
Watch the full video of the guitar being built below:
Further specifications are as follows:
- Soundboard: Adirondack Spruce
- Neck: 14 Fret Mahogany
- Fingerboard: Ebony – Ghost Flower Inlay
- Scale length: 25.5”
- Nut Width: 1 3/4”
- Saddle: 2 5/16” – bone
- Finish: High Gloss
The commemorative OM is available from DownHomeGuitars.com for $33,210. You can also find out more about the brand at BourgeoisGuitars.com.
