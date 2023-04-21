logo
News

Bourgeois Guitars celebrates its 10,000th guitar with aesthetic upgrade for the OM-45

“How do you upgrade an OM-45? Well, we figured a little bit of 18k gold wouldn’t be a bad place to start.”

 
Bourgeois Guitars commemorative model

Image: Bourgeois Guitars

Get Guitar.com breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/guitardotcom

Bourgeois Guitars has celebrated his 10,000th guitar by giving the OM-45 a new aesthetic upgrade.

Craftsman Dana Bourgeois’ commemorative serial number 10,000 has an Adirondack top, Brazilian Rosewood back and sides, and 18-karat solid gold purfling and inlays. It hosts Waverly Gold engraved tuners, and a Traditional Ebony bridge with Antique Walrus Pins.

“For serial number 10,000, we challenged ourselves to create a new aesthetic upgrade for the OM-45 style while maintaining the highest possible standards for fit, finish, and tone. I wanted it to be over-the-top fancy, but not gaudy in any way,” said Bourgeois of the build.

He later added, “On the decoration side I chose Style 45 because that look represents the pinnacle expression of the traditional Orchestra Model.

“English Holly was used instead of Ivoroid for a subtle splash of elegance. And the last element, solid 18-Karat Gold purfling strips and inlay sections, were initially proposed as a whimsical gesture, then adopted because…why not?”

Watch the full video of the guitar being built below:

Further specifications are as follows:

  • Soundboard: Adirondack Spruce
  • Neck: 14 Fret Mahogany
  • Fingerboard: Ebony – Ghost Flower Inlay
  • Scale length: 25.5”
  • Nut Width:  1 3/4”
  • Saddle: 2 5/16” – bone
  • Finish: High Gloss

The commemorative OM is available from DownHomeGuitars.com for $33,210. You can also find out more about the brand at BourgeoisGuitars.com.

Bourgeois Guitars
#Acoustic Guitars
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and features to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.