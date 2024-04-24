EarthQuaker Devices announces limited-edition Avalanche Run V2 pedal in partnership with Lottery League

EarthQuaker Devices has announced the upcoming release of its EarthQuaker Devices x Lottery League Avalanche Run V2 pedal – and it’s all for a good cause.

EQD, which makes its pedals by hand in Akron, Ohio, is working with Lottery League, an Ohio-based organisation that works with musicians from the area. It brings them together and puts them into new bands, and each band has two months to work together to perform a set of original music for a free, three-stage festival.

A portion of proceeds from the EQD x Lottery League pedal, which is designed by Clay Parker, an artist from Cleveland, are going to the charity.

The pedal boasts up to two seconds of delay time, reverse delay, tap tempo with subdivision control, switchable true-bypass or buffered bypass with five different tail lengths, and an assignable expression control.

With the delay section, you can tweak from tape emulation to bucket brigade styles, while the plate-style reverb has some modulation with an adjustable decay. Through the three-way toggle switch, you can access reverse delay and dynamic swelling reverb settings too.

The Avalanche Run V2 has been out for a while, and remains a popular choice for guitarists looking for a versatile reverb/delay pedal, and soon you’ll be able to get your hands on this new limited edition, too.

Set to be sold exclusively through Reverb, you can pre-order the EQD x Lottery League Avalanche Run V2 pedal for $299/£253 until 29 May, and units are expected to ship in mid-June.

And if you’d like to find out more about Lottery League and its work, you can take a look at the information on its website.