Fender celebrates 70 years of the Stratocaster with limited-edition anniversary models and new colourways

Next year marks 70 years of Fender‘s iconic Stratocaster electric guitar and to celebrate the occasion, the Big F is releasing a collection of limited-edition models and anniversary colour options that’s likely to please even the most finicky of vintage purists.

The guitars are said to condense the essence of the Stratocaster, showcasing its rich heritage, looks, and legendary tones while granting the user a modern guitar experience.

To start, we have two all-new limited edition 70th Anniversary models heading the lineup: the 70th Anniversary American Professional II Stratocaster and 70th Anniversary Player Stratocaster.

Arriving in a brilliant Comet Burst finish, the 70th Anniversary American Professional II strat boasts an alder body with a flame maple top, a deep C maple neck with smooth rolled fingerboard edges, 22 Narrow-Tall Frets, a “Super-Natural” satin finish, and a sculpted neck heel for a supremely comfortable feel and easy access to the upper register.

The guitar is equipped with a trio of 70th Anniversary V-Mod II Single-Coil Strat pickups that promise dynamic and expressive tones. It also comes with an upgraded 2-point tremolo with a cold-rolled steel block for increased sustain, clarity and high-end sparkle.

For $1,999.99, you’ll also get deluxe locking tuners and a beautiful moulded hardshell case in Inca Silver to shield your six-string from the elements.

Next up is the 70th Anniversary Player Stratocaster which features an alder body topped with a modern ‘C’ profile maple neck and 9.5″ radius rosewood fingerboard. Pure Vintage ’59 Single-Coil Strat pickups offer rich, articulate tones that fit any genre, while the guitar’s 2-point tremolo and ClassicGear tuners ensure precise tuning stability for all your sonic explorations.

Like the 70th Anniversary American Professional II, the Player Strat is designed for “progressive players seeking cutting-edge features”. Though this time, Fender has opted for a smashing Nebula Noir finish paired with a pearloid pickguard instead. The guitar also features a more modest price tag of $999.99.

Rounding out these 70th Anniversary releases are variants of the existing Player and American Professional II models, available in a new ‘50s-flavoured colour option. Specifically, we get a special 2-colour Sunburst finish with maple and rosewood fingerboards for the AmPro II model/ maple and pau ferro on the Player Series.

The 70th Anniversary celebration is planned to extend throughout 2024, says Fender, so fans should be able to expect more releases to come.

