Fender Japan’s reverse head Traditional Strat is made for Japanese players

Fingers crossed that the limited-run model will go international someday.

Fender Japan’s new limited-run reverse headstock Traditional Stratocaster is a stunning classic with a twist.

Designed specifically for the Japanese market, the Fender Traditional Stratocaster Reverse Head features a narrower nut width of 1.615″ (versus the standard 1.650″), making it “easy for Japanese players to play”.

At its core, the guitar is a classic Stratocaster in every way — with a Sunburst urethane finished alder body, “U” shape maple neck, 9.5” radius maple fretboard with 21 vintage-style frets and of course, an eye-catching reverse headstock.

Staying true to its vintage aesthetic, the instrument is topped with gold hardware, including a six-saddle vintage-style Synchronized Tremolo bridge, a set of Vintage-Style Single-Coil Strat pickups, and some Fender vintage tuners. Meanwhile, an anodised pickguard and a standard Strat control circuit complete the look.

Price wise, the Traditional Stratocaster Reverse Head retails at ¥148,500 , or approximately $1,135. According to Fender Japan, the Traditional Series Strat will be available in limited quantities, and will only be sold at either the Fender Online Shop or at the newly opened flagship Fender store in Miki-Gakki America-mura.