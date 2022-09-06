Fender launches new signature Telecaster for The Clash’s Joe Strummer

Fender has introduced a new signature Telecaster for late Clash frontman Joe Strummer.

The new Joe Strummer Telecaster is based on Strummer’s well-played 1966 Fender Tele, recreating it down to the wear, with a heavily-relic’d lacquer finish.

The guitar’s maple neck features a 7.25-inch rosewood fretboard, an era-correct C-shaped profile, and 21 frets. The bridge is a vintage style six-saddle Telecaster hardtail, rather than a three-saddle bridge as might be found on guitars based on earlier Telecasters.

Other era-correct hardware includes a bone nut, a three-ply parchment pickguard, knurled flat-top knobs and vintage-style tuners. Less era-correct but neat nonetheless is the custom-engraved neck plate, featuring a silhouette of Strummer.

Electronics are a set of Custom Joe Strummer Telecaster single-coils, wound to recreate the sound of his original instrument. These are controlled by a standard Telecaster wiring setup: a master volume, a master tone, and a three-position switch.

The guitar, unlike Fender’s previous ultra-limited, master-built signature Telecaster for Strummer, is a standard production model that lists for $1,799.99 / £1,649 / €1,899.

Check out the guitar in action with Fender’s demo below.

Find out more at fender.com.