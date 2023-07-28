Fender teams up with Loog Guitars to create mini three-string versions of its most iconic models

Fender has teamed up with Loog Guitars to make mini versions of their most iconic guitars, so that kids can rock out too.

Loog Guitars are three stringed guitars – in both electric and acoustic formats – marketed towards young and beginner guitar players from as young as six.

The newest collaboration is hoped to bring Loog’s signature elements and construction to Fender designs, offering both a Stratocaster with a black finish, and a Telecaster in turquoise.

Constructed using paulownia in their bodies and maple in their necks, the miniature guitars have a simplistic layout, with three strings, one pickup and one knob.

Like all Loog Guitars, the instruments also come with an app and flashcards to teach children how to play songs and form chords on their instruments. The app is available for free in the Apple and Google Play stores, and includes video lessons and game-like exercises.

In addition to this, exclusively made for this partnership, the guitars also come with a “Leo Fender for Kids” booklet, which tells the story of the brand’s founder and recounts the “birth” of the first Fender solid-body electric guitars.

Both the Fender x Loog Stratocaster and Telecaster are retailing for $199.00 /£189.00 each. Each guitar also comes with two picks and decorative stickers.

For more information, you can head to Fender.