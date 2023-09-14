logo
Fender unveils new version of Mike McCready’s 1960 Stratocaster – and it’s much, much cheaper this time

The guitar is priced at $1,899, in contrast to the 2021 custom shop model that went for $15,000.

Fender Mike McCready Stratocaster

Image: Fender

 

Fender has once again partnered Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready on a new signature guitar that pays homage to his iconic 1960 Fender Stratocaster.

The duo previously teamed up on a limited edition Custom Shop model of McCready’s heavily worn strat in 2021, though the guitar’s $15,000 price tag made it rather inaccessible for many fans.

Meanwhile, the new Mike McCready Stratocaster will set you back just $1,899.99/£1,649 — we’re talking in relative terms here — and is said to be a “a faithful recreation” of the original six-string.

Built in Ensenada, Mexico, the Mike McCready Stratocaster features a hand-crafted, heavily Road Worn lacquer finish over an alder body, recreating the battle scars McCready’s own Strat has earned over three decades of sold-out tours and legendary performances.

The guitar’s 9.5″ radius slab rosewood fingerboard on a slim “C” maple neck are shaped to match McCready’s treasured 1960 Strat, while its custom vintage-style pickups are voiced to replicate Mike’s vintage single-coils for the same timeless tone, passion and energy that define his signature sound.

The guitar also features a vintage-style synchronised tremolo with bent-steel saddles and cold-rolled steel block, complete with an ‘aged white’ tone knob (versus the other two white ones).

Fender Mike McCready Stratocaster
Image: Fender

“The thing that stands out for this Fender initially which is super important to me is the feel of the neck, and it feels identical to my original one,” McCready says of the new release. “They did such an incredible job replicating the sound and feel of the custom shop, even I get confused which one is the original!”

“Now, with the release of my artist signature, I’m deeply honoured to not only further solidify my partnership with the brand, but to deliver a more approachable guitar to the hands of the next generation of guitar players featuring the state-of-the-art craftsmanship Fender is known for and a distinct tone that hold a special place in my heart.”

Watch as Mike McCready takes his new signature guitar for a test drive below.

Learn more at Fender.

