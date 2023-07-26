Fender celebrates new flagship Tokyo store with three custom Acoustasonic Telecasters

Fender is celebrating the opening of its new flagship Tokyo store in style with three custom Acoustasonic Telecasters commemorating Japanese heritage.

The three breathtaking guitars don the art of Katsushika Hokusai, including “The Great Wave” and “Thirty-six Views of Mt. Fuji”.

Aside from their extravagant appearances, the three guitars remain rooted in Fender’s American Acoustasonic Telecaster blueprint, boasting a three-pickup system which comprises a Fishman Under Saddle Transducer, Fishman Acoustasonic Enhancer and Fender Acoustasonic Noiseless pickup.

Each guitar has been constructed with a mahogany neck and an ebony fretboard. The mahogany body has also been equipped with the patented Stringed Instrument Resonance System technology.

Fender CEO Andy Mooney has recently outlined the company’s reasons for the move to Guitar World, explaining that “Tokyo has become one of the major tourist destinations in the world” – before hinting further Fender stores could open in the future.

“In Southeast Asia in particular, you’re almost not a legitimate brand or a high-status brand if you don’t have your own branded store, so this truly is a flagship that I believe will prove the economic model works,” he reflected. “Then, the Tokyo store perhaps will be used as a model to create franchise retail throughout Southeast Asia.”

The custom Acoustasonics are very limited; once sold out, Fender says it will not make any more. Each guitar costs ¥330,000, which is approximately $2,350.

You can head to Fender’s website to check out the guitars, but they are only available for purchase from the Tokyo store.