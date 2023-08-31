Focusrite launches Scarlett 4th Gen range with enhanced specs in “giant leap” for acclaimed interfaces

Focusrite, the brand known for its popular audio interfaces, has launched the all-new Scarlett 4th Gen range which features the Scarlett Solo, 2i2, 4i4, and two new Studio bundles.

The brand describes the launch as a “giant leap” for its acclaimed-range, with improved audio specs, enhanced creative capabilities, and better ease-of-use.

Focusrite has sold over six million Scarletts across the series to date, and in its fourth generation, the new audio interfaces offer improved features such as Auto Gain (sets the ideal recording level), Clip Safe (automatically adjusts gain to prevent clipping) and a re-engineered Air mode with Presence and a new Harmonic Drive.

So, let’s dive in so you can figure out which is most suited to you:

The Scarlett Solo (£139.99)

The solo said to be ideal for the singer-songwriter. It has one mic preamp, one Hi-Z instrument/line input and brand new custom-designed headphone amp.

It provides “stunning” audio quality in a compact design, and is suitable for home studios and on-the-go recording. It features the re-engineered Air mode to better breathe life into vocals and acoustic instruments, so the brand says.

The Scarlett 2i2 (£199.99)

The 2i2 is tailored to the aspiring artist, with two remote-controlled mic preamps and two Hi-Z instrument/line inputs for guitars, keys and groove boxes. The popular 2-in/2-out interface hosts the new Clip Safe, Auto Gain and Air mode features, with Focusrite hoping it “empowers artists to make release-ready recordings anywhere”.

The Scarlett 4i4 (£274.99)

For the multi-instrumentalist, the 4i4 provides two remote-controlled mic preamps, switchable line or Hi-Z instrument inputs, two fixed line inputs, and four balanced outputs so you can record mics, guitars, synths and more. Its MIDI I/O should make things easier when bringing synths and grooveboxes to sync with recording sessions. This one is ideal for home musicians who want to connect more of their gear at once. It also includes new Clip Safe, Auto Gain and the re-engineered Air mode, just as the new 2i2 does.

The Scarlett Solo Studio (£239.99) and Scarlett 2i2 Studio (£289.99) packs

These packs provide an “all-in-one solution for high quality recording”, according to Focusrite. Including either a Solo or 2i2 interface, CM25 MkIII studio condenser mic and closed-back SH-450 headphones, these bundles have everything needed to start recording studio-quality vocals and instruments right out of the box.

Find out more on the Focusrite website.