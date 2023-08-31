logo
News

Focusrite launches Scarlett 4th Gen range with enhanced specs in “giant leap” for acclaimed interfaces

Focusrite says the interfaces have “incredible preamps” and “colossal dynamic range”.

Focusrite interface in action next to a laptop. A person in the background is playing an electric guitar which is being recorded through the interface.

Image: Focusrite

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Focusrite, the brand known for its popular audio interfaces, has launched the all-new Scarlett 4th Gen range which features the Scarlett Solo, 2i2, 4i4, and two new Studio bundles.

The brand describes the launch as a “giant leap” for its acclaimed-range, with improved audio specs, enhanced creative capabilities, and better ease-of-use.

Focusrite has sold over six million Scarletts across the series to date, and in its fourth generation, the new audio interfaces offer improved features such as Auto Gain (sets the ideal recording level), Clip Safe (automatically adjusts gain to prevent clipping) and a re-engineered Air mode with Presence and a new Harmonic Drive.

So, let’s dive in so you can figure out which is most suited to you:

The Scarlett Solo (£139.99)

The solo said to be ideal for the singer-songwriter. It has one mic preamp, one Hi-Z instrument/line input and brand new custom-designed headphone amp.

It provides “stunning” audio quality in a compact design, and is suitable for home studios and on-the-go recording. It features the re-engineered Air mode to better breathe life into vocals and acoustic instruments, so the brand says.

The Scarlett 2i2 (£199.99)

The 2i2 is tailored to the aspiring artist, with two remote-controlled mic preamps and two Hi-Z instrument/line inputs for guitars, keys and groove boxes. The popular 2-in/2-out interface hosts the new Clip Safe, Auto Gain and Air mode features, with Focusrite hoping it “empowers artists to make release-ready recordings anywhere”.

The Scarlett 4i4 (£274.99)

For the multi-instrumentalist, the 4i4 provides two remote-controlled mic preamps, switchable line or Hi-Z instrument inputs, two fixed line inputs, and four balanced outputs so you can record mics, guitars, synths and more. Its MIDI I/O should make things easier when bringing synths and grooveboxes to sync with recording sessions. This one is ideal for home musicians who want to connect more of their gear at once. It also includes new Clip Safe, Auto Gain and the re-engineered Air mode, just as the new 2i2 does.

The Scarlett Solo Studio (£239.99)  and Scarlett 2i2 Studio (£289.99) packs

These packs provide an “all-in-one solution for high quality recording”, according to Focusrite. Including either a Solo or 2i2 interface, CM25 MkIII studio condenser mic and closed-back SH-450 headphones, these bundles have everything needed to start recording studio-quality vocals and instruments right out of the box.

Find out more on the Focusrite website.

Related Brands

Focusrite

Related Tags

#Recording

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Universal Audio UAFX Heavenly

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 14 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.