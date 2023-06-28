Gear4Music launches G4M, a new brand with premium spec products for intermediate and professional musicians

Over 150 new products are available to purchase across the G4M brand.

Music retail giant Gear4Music has launched a new brand, G4M, offering “premium spec” instruments aimed at intermediate and professional musicians.

Over 150 new products are now available, including guitars, keys, live and studio gear. Gear4Music says it “confidently distinguishes itself from its competitors with a fresh and informed approach to product design” with the launch, “ensuring enhanced functionality and an improved user experience.”

Guitar-wise, the launch sees a range of 21 electric models (and 8 bass guitars) priced between £199.99 to £299.99. This includes:

638 TM in Gold Sparkle: Fitted with dual humbuckers, a vibrato tailpiece and three way toggle switch

734 SH in Vintage Ivory: A semi-hollow model with Dual P-90s, a classic f-hole, and a Graphtech Nubone nut for “improved tuning stability”

529 7-string electric in Marmalade: Has high output humbuckers, with 27” scale length and a lightweight alder body

734 Pro Baritone in Burl Burst: 27” scale length, hardtail bridge and dual humbuckers

Left-handed versions, 8-string models and fanned fret models are also among some of the many axes available as part of the new launch. Amplifiers, accessories and a Five Button Footswitch are also now online, with the Footswitch coming in at just £49.99. It offers clean, crunch, overdrive, lead, and metal tonal settings.

“G4M is the culmination of years of experience and a passion for music. We understand what excellence looks like and are thrilled to be launching hardware into the more advanced end of the market with eye-catching specifications and outstanding build quality,” says George Hird, Head of Own Brands.

“We have our sights firmly set on the future and are committed to continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible with new lines that empower more users to realise their creative ambitions.”

Shop the range at Gear4Music.