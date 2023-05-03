Gibson unveils the new 80s Flying V and Explorer reissue models

It’s official: Gibson is bringing back the 80s with the reissue of their legendary 80s Flying V and 80s Explorer models.

Taking inspiration from their 1984 predecessors, the new 80s Flying V and Explorer feature mahogany bodies with a classic (but very metal-looking) Ebony finish, topped with SlimTaper profile necks, rosewood fingerboards, and a Graph Tech nut for ultimate tuning stability.

Both guitars are also fitted with Gibson’s new 80s Tribute pickups that, according to the brand, “accurately capture the unique fat-toned sound and rich sustain of the models from that era”. Other features include a simple gold logo headstock and a tweaked control layout.

At $2,499, the guitars come shipped with a hardshell case and are now available for purchase at Gibson’s website.

Originally released in 1958, both the Flying V and Explorer models were met with a less than lukewarm response at first, gaining popularity only decades later among newer audiences. The V, for one, found itself in the hands of guitarists such as Kirk Hammett, Dave Mustaine and Paul Stanley, while legends like James Hetfield and The Edge helped put the Explorer on the map.

Learn more at Gibson.com