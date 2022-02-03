Gibson Custom Shop honours BB King with the Lucille Legacy

Gibson has paid tribute to the late blues legend BB King with a Custom Shop recreation of his Lucille electric guitar.

The guitar has a number of premium features: there’s an ebony fretboard with split-block inlays, a Lucille mother-of-pearl inlay in the headstock, a gold truss rod cover engraved with “BB King,” and a figured maple veneer on top of the body’s maple/poplar/maple top, back and sides. The semi-hollow guitar has no F-holes for a full, sleek look. There’s a maple centreblock, as well as seven-ply binding on the guitar’s top, three-ply on the back and five-ply on the headstock.

The tailpiece is a gold-finished TP-6 with Fine Tuners, joined by an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge. Tuners are Grover Tulips. Electronics consist of a pair of Gibson Custombucker pickups, wired to a varitone switch and four audio-taper CTS potentiometers for the individual volume and tone controls.

Gibson’s Matt Goehler said of the instrument in a statement: “We are honoured to celebrate the life and spirit of B.B. King with this very special addition to Gibson Custom Shop’s Artist Collection.

“The Lucille Legacy model features both classic Lucille features and some new ornate elements like split block inlays and a stunning figured maple body. Its beauty and character pay tribute to the man who brought joy to millions around the globe and created music so powerful it will live forever.”

See more with Gibson’s introductory video below.

The BB King Lucille Legacy lists for $6,999. Find out more at gibson.com.