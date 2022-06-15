Gibson announces Everly Brothers Family limited-edition SJ-200 acoustic

Gibson has announced a collaboration with famed 1960s acoustic rock duo The Everly Brothers to celebrate their musical legacy with a limited-edition Everly Brothers SJ-200 acoustic guitar.

Gibson will release the limited-edition Everly Brothers SJ-200 acoustic guitar and the Everly Brothers x Gibson capsule apparel on 14 June to kick off a month-long celebration of the brothers’ musical legacy. The Everly Brothers SJ-200 acoustic is handmade by Gibson’s luthiers and artisans at the Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana and comes with a AA flame maple back and sides with a thermally aged Sitka spruce top.

The guitar is also furnished with The Everly Brothers’ signature dual pickguards along with an Ebony finish. Classic mother-of-pearl graduated crown inlays have been added to a rosewood fretboard paired with a Moustache bridge with four-bar mother-of-pearl inlays.

The SJ-200’s bridge saddle, nut and bridge pins are bone, and is equipped with Gold Grover Rotomatic tuners.

Only 30 of these limited edition Everly Brothers SJ-200 guitars will be available alongside the new Everly Brothers x Gibson capsule apparel collection, and come with an SJ-200 hardshell acoustic guitar case. The guitar is currently available at $7,999 on Gibson’s website.

Other festivities planned include a star-studded virtual concert, titled Hey Doll Baby Festival: Celebrating The Lives & Music Of The Everly Brothers.

Set to air on Sunday, 19 June at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT on the Everly Brothers’ official YouTube, Facebook, and website, the festival will feature new and archival performances of Everly Brothers songs by Bob Weir & Chris Robinson, Dave Stewart & Amy Lee (Evanescence), Graham Nash & Chris Stills, Jakob Dylan, and Paul Simon & Edie Brickell to name just a few.

The festival will also include appearances from Phil Everly’s son Jason and Adria Petty (daughter of Tom Petty), who curated the upcoming Hey Doll Baby compilation album, which will be released on 17 June.

Gibson will also be holding a kick-off celebration with live music, Everly family, friends, and fans at the Gibson Garage in Music City, Nashville on 18 June.