Gibson’s new $2,000 Les Paul Modern Studio blends classic features with modern playability specs

Gibson has unveiled the latest incarnation of its iconic Les Paul Studio guitars with the new Les Paul Modern Studio.

As its name suggests, the new lineup maintains the core features of the much-loved Les Paul Studio, but with several modern refinements. For starters, players get the same Ultra-Modern weight-relieved mahogany body and maple top, coupled with a Slim Taper neck.

As part of the Modern collection though, the new LP Modern Studio boasts a number of enhancements, many of which taken directly from the Les Paul Modern. They include a Modern Contoured Heel for exceptional upper-fret access, a bound ebony fretboard with a compound radius for improved action and playability, and black nickel hardware. The guitar also features the same switching options including coil splits, a phase switch, and a Pure Bypass option.

Tone-wise, Gibson has opted for a set of hard-hitting 498T and 490R humbuckers in the bridge and neck respectively. And in terms of hardware, you’ll get Grover Rotomatic tuners with keystone buttons and an aluminium Nashville Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece.

Given the streamlined features, the new Les Paul Modern Studio clocks in at $1,999, shaving a whole grand off the $2,999 Les Paul Modern. Additionally, the guitar comes shipped with a soft shell case instead of a hard shell, and acrylic inlays in place of mother of pearl.

The Les Paul Modern Studio comes in Wine Red Satin, Smokehouse Satin, and Worn White finish. There’s also a version in Manhattan Midnight Satin finish that’s available exclusively via Gibson Garage Nashville and on Gibson’s website.

