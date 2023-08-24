Gibson announces second collaboration with Rick Beato for Les Paul Special Double Cut model

Gibson has announced the launch of its second collaboration with producer and music YouTuber, Rick Beato, for a brand new model.

The model, which is available now, is a Les Paul Special Double Cut in a Sparkling Burgundy finish. All of the royalties Beato earns from sales of the model will be donated to charity to support music education.

Beato worked closely with the luthiers at Gibson to design the model to his exact specifications, according to a press release from the brand.

The specs in question are a double cutaway body that is slightly thinner (1.5”) than normal, for a lighter and more comfortable playing experience. It has a Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece to ensure “excellent sustain and easy intonation adjustment”, and dual P-90 pickups for classic Les Paul Special Tones.

The guitar’s Burgundy finish is a new nitrocellulose lacquer colour, specially developed with Beato, and the truss rod cover also hosts his signature. An original series hardshell case is included with every purchase so you can keep it in top condition.

Check it out in the video below:

Beato has promised to donate all of his royalties from the sale of his Gibson Rick Beato Les Paul Special Double Cut to the Save The Music Foundation, which delivers over 15,000 instruments to over 100 school and community projects nationwide every school year.

The producer’s first collab with the guitar brand was of course with his Signature Les Paul Special that launched in September 2022. The double-cutaway model adopted the aesthetics of his favourite guitars: his TV Yellow Les Paul Special and his Pelham Blue Les Paul Standard.

The new model is available online now for a price of $1,999. Find out more on the official Gibson website, and check out the Save The Music Foundation whilst you’re at it, too.