Gretsch’s Rancher Penguin Parlor acoustics now come in black, mint and pink

Gretsch has come up with three new colours for its Rancher Penguin Parlor acoustic guitars, which become available today.

Originally available only in white, the Penguins now come in black, mint metallic and shell pink. They also come with gold hardware that reflects the “golden age of Gretsch,” according to the brand.

These are acoustic-electric guitars that feature a laminated maple body for feedback reduction, and a solid spruce top to produce a vibrant sound. The soundhole also fashions a unique triangular shape, which should look great onstage.

The neck is mahogany and topped with a laurel fingerboard with 20 vintage-style frets. There’s also a synthetic bone nut that should help produce a bright tone, die-cast tuners and an adorable penguin-adorned pickguard.

Electronics on the Penguins come from a Fishman Presys III pickup system, which features an active onboard preamp and tuner, as well as a volume knob and tone stack to let you sculpt your tone.

Said Grestch on the guitars: “Built for live performance, these maverick instruments are unapologetically Gretsch and give you the big sound and bold style you need to shake any concert hall.”

Check out the guitars in action below:

The G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor Acoustic-Electric is available now at $549.99 / £579 / €669.