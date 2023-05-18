Gretsch announces 140th anniversary collection featuring six guitars

All six guitars are limited edition models that will only be available in 2023.

Gretsch has announced a collection of six deluxe electric guitars to celebrate its 140th anniversary.

The 140th Double Platinum Anniversary Collection features special editions of some of Gretsch’s most iconic models, such as the Falcon, Penguin and Jet, with new Two Tone Platinum finishes. The collection is divided between three premium, Japanese-made models and three more budget-friendly Chinese-made models, sharing the same high-quality craftsmanship and sound that Gretsch is known for.

The Japanese-made models are:

G6136T-140 LTD 140th Double Platinum Falcon Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby ($3,999): This model has a solid Adirondack red spruce top with maple back and sides and ML bracing. The neck has a 12” radius ebony fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and mother of pearl Hump Block inlays. The pickups are FT-67 Filter’Tron humbuckers, and the hardware includes an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a pinned ebony base and a String-Thru Bigsby B6CP tailpiece, as well as Grover Imperial locking tuners.

G6134T-140 LTD 140th Double Platinum Penguin with String-Thru Bigsby ($3,499): This model has a solid Adirondack red spruce top with a chambered mahogany body. The neck has a 12” radius ebony fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and mother-of-pearl neo-classic thumbnail inlays. The pickups are also FT-67 Filter’Tron humbuckers, and the hardware includes an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a pinned ebony base and a String-Thru Bigsby B3CP tailpiece, as well as Grover Imperial locking tuners.

G6118T-140 LTD 140th Double Platinum Anniversary with String-Thru Bigsby ($2,999): This model has a laminated maple body with ML bracing. The neck has a 12” radius ebony fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and mother-of-pearl neo-classic thumbnail inlays. The pickups are FT-67 Filter’Tron humbuckers, and the hardware includes an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a pinned ebony base and a String-Thru Bigsby B6CP tailpiece, as well as Grover Imperial locking tuners.

All three models feature the Two Tone Stone Platinum over Pure Platinum Nitrocellulose lacquer finish, with the headstocks sporting a commemorative 140th Anniversary plaque.

The Chinese-made models are:

G5420T-140 Electromatic 140th Double Platinum Hollow Body with Bigsby ($1,099): This model has a laminated maple body with sound post bracing. The neck has a 12” radius laurel fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid neo-classic thumbnail inlays. The pickups are Black Top Filter’Tron humbuckers, and the hardware includes an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a secured laurel base and a Bigsby B60 tailpiece, as well as vintage-style open-back tuners.

G5230T-140 Electromatic 140th Double Platinum Jet with Bigsby ($899): This model has a chambered mahogany body with an arched maple top. The neck has a 12” radius laurel fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid neo-classic thumbnail inlays. The pickups are Black Top Filter’Tron humbuckers, and the hardware includes an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a secured laurel base, a Bigsby B50 tailpiece, and die-cast tuners.

G5622T-140 Electromatic 140th Double Platinum Center Block with Bigsby ($999): This model has a laminated maple body with a chambered spruce centre block. The neck has a 12” radius laurel fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid neo-classic thumbnail inlays. The pickups are Black Top Broad’Tron humbuckers, and the hardware includes an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a secured laurel base, a Bigsby B70 tailpiece, and die-cast tuners.

All three models feature the Two Tone Stone Platinum over Pure Platinum Gloss Polyurethane finish.

All six models in the 140th anniversary collection come with silver pickguards that bear the Gretsch logo and anniversary year, and are limited edition models that will only be available in 2023. The guitars are now available for retail, and more details can be found on Gretsch’s website.