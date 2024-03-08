Gretsch unveils “elegant and powerful” limited-edition Electromatic Pristine collection

Gretsch has launched a limited-edition line up of Electromatic Pristine models, pairing ‘50s and ‘60s classic tones in true Electromatic style, with “clean, elegant and powerful” design.

Two models, each available in three colourways, are available as part of the line up – these being the Electromatic Pristine LTD Centre Block Double-Cut and the Electromatic Pristine LTD Jet Single-Cut. Both are fitted with a Bigsby.

Without further ado, we’ll take you through the highlights of each one:

The double-cut model offers a chambered spruce centre block, delivering an airy output and lightweight, comfortable play. Their top finishes – Dark Cherry Metallic, Petrol (a teal shade), and White Gold – bring two-tone shimmer, and each have rich stained bodies and necks, gold hardware and P-90E pickups with cream inserts.

The body is mahogany, and the neck is a thin “U” shape with a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

There’s Master volume control with a treble bleed circuit, master tone, and individual pickup volume controls, plus a three-position pickup selector switch.

The single-cut Jet, on the other hand, consists of a chambered mahogany body with a maple top for a “strong sonic profile and exceptional acoustic balance”. Similar to its double-cut sibling, it also hosts a thin “U” shaped mahogany neck, a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

It also has gold hardware, and its volume and tone controls are also just the same, but this model is fitted with FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups with cream inserts instead. Finishes are Petrol, Mako (a lighter blue), and White Gold.

Take a closer look in the video below:

Both models are available now. The double-cut model is priced at £849.00/$899.99, with the single-cut Jet at £649.00/$749.99. Shop now via Gretsch.