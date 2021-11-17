Gretsch’s refreshed Players Edition hollow-bodies pack updated FT-67 Filter’Trons

The 2021 update to Grestch’s Players Edition hollow-body guitars introduces an all-new FT-67 Filter’Tron pickup and is geared towards players taking to both the stage and recording studio.

The eight guitars span five distinct models – Falcon, Country Gentleman, Nashville, Tennessee Rose and Anniversary – and stars a pair of FT-67 Filter’Tron pickups, which are touted to deliver a “powerful body and open chime”.

On top of the new pickups, the guitars also feature rolled fingerboard edges, Luminlay side markers, a string-thru Bigsby vibrato and more.

G6136TG Players Edition Falcon Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware

Available in Midnight Sapphire or White – both of which look equally dramatic against all-gold hardware – this Falcon features a 2.5” deep maple body and a U-shaped maple neck with a 25.5” scale length. What you also get are modern Grover Imperial locking tuners, gold jewelled G-arrow control knobs and gold sparkle binding around the neck, body and F-holes. Very opulent.

Available at $3,599 / £3,509 / €3,889.

G6136TG-LH Players Edition Falcon™ Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby® and Gold Hardware

And there’s a left-handed edition of the guitar as well! Which has all the same features as its right-handed counterpart. However, this model only comes in a White gloss finish.

Available for $3,899/£3,629/€4,029.

G6122TG Players Edition Country Gentleman® Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby® and Gold Hardware

Designed to present “sterling sophistication” the Country Gentlemen features a 2”-deep maple body and a suave Walnut Stain gloss urethane finish to match all-gold hardware. Some other deign features include parallel bracing for more resonance, an Electrotone body design from teh 1960s and simulated f-hopes (and a sealed top) for defence against feedback and a tighter bottom-end.

Available for $3,899 / £3,629 / €4,029.

G6120TG Players Edition Nashville® Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby® and Gold Hardware

A tribute to Music City, the maple-bodied Nashville features a number of choice design appointments, including pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and a gold plexi pickguard adorned with the Nashville post sign. This model also includes Gotoh locking tuning machines for greater tuning stability.

Available for $2,600 / £2,749 / €3,049.

G6120TG-LH Players Edition Nashville® Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby® and Gold Hardware

Lefties don’t get nearly as many options as they should, so it’s handy too that the Nashville comes in a southpaw edition with the same features as the right-handed one. It comes in an Orange Stain gloss urethane finish and costs a few hundred dollars more.

Available for $2,900 USD, £2,989, €3,319

G6120TG-DS Players Edition Nashville® Hollow Body DS with String-Thru Bigsby® and Gold Hardware

This version of the Nashville stands out as the only guitar in the range to not pack the new Filter’Tron pickups; instead it has a pair of DynaSonic pickups. Those are promised to produce bright and shimmering highs, along with a defined bass. The guitar has a maple body and neck and comes in a Roundup Orange finish.

Available for $2,700 / £2,839 / €3,149.

G6119T-ET Players Edition Tennessee Rose™ Electrotone Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby®

The Tennessee Rose stars an attractive Deep Cherry Stain finish paired with silver and nickel hardware for a very classic Gretsch look. This hollow-body, too is based on the Electrotone design of the 1960s and features a shallow depth, simulated f-holes and a sealed top for better feedback control and low-end thump. Aside from that, you’ll find Gotoh locking tuners and control knobs, as well as pearloid neo-classic thumbnail inlays.

Available for $2,699 / £2,379 / €2,639.

G6118T Players Edition Anniversary™ Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby®

The Anniversary brings back fan-favourite features from Gretsch’s past into a hollow-body that marries the vintage and the modern. It comes in several colourways: either Copper Metallic or Sahara Metallic with a silver pickguard, or Vintage White or Walnut Stain with a tortoiseshell pickguard.

Its construction meanwhile, involves a 2.5” maple body and U-shaped neck with a 24.6” scale length.

Available for $2,299 / £2,379 / €2,639.