Gretsch’s Electromatic Classic revamps the 50s-era models with new Filter’Trons

Gretsch has announced a revamp of its Electromatic hollow-body electric guitars from the 50s, featuring a new set of Filter’Tron pickups.

The new Electromatic Classic range arrives in three models, the G5420T, G5422TG (in right and left-handed editions) and the G5422G-12, which is a 12-string model.

The guitars share some build features, including maple bodies, C-shaped necks and laurel fingerboards with 22 medium jumbo frets. Designed with trestle block bracing, Gretsch says the guitars will offer increased sustain with more focus and snap.

As well as this, the guitars come equipped with a freshly-designed set of FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, which are said to deliver a full-bodied low-end.

There are also vintage-minded hardware aboard the guitars, including open-back tuning machines and a smaller late-50s G6120 bound headstock. The guitars each feature a secured Adjust-O-Matic bridge and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece.

The G5420T is a single-cutaway model that comes in four finishes: Airline Silver, Azure Metallic, Orange Satin and Walnut Stain.

Meanwhile, the G5422 features a double-cutaway design and comes in Orange Stain, Snowcrest White and Walnut Stain, with the right-handed model. A left-handed model is also available in Snowcrest White, though both come with gold hardware.

Finally, there’s the 12-string G5422G-12, of which you have the choice of either a Single Barrel Burst or a Walnut Stain finish.

See the Gretsch Electromatic Classic range in action below:

Pricing and availability

The Gretsch Electromatic Classic Range is available to order now. The G5420T is priced at £699/$799.99, while the G5422TG and G5422G-12 are priced at $899.99/£829

Learn more at Grestch.com