Guitar experimentalist Bernth builds the “world’s longest guitar”, but does it play? 

YouTuber and quirky guitar experimentalist Bernth has built quite the monstrosity in his latest video – a three-neck acoustic, which he says is “the world’s longest guitar.”

If you’re familiar with Bernth’s videos, then you’ll know he loves a bizarre guitar project. He’s formerly used rubber bands and even dental floss as strings, has set sparklers off inside his guitar, and even made a neck-less guitar.

In his latest video, Bernth unveils a shabby-looking acoustic with three different neck parts. It looks to be the same acoustic he has previously tortured with other experiments as it has a smokey looking burn mark on the body, and a few holes scattered across its body.

The first part of the neck looks pretty normal, with regular strings and a capo attached, but things get weirder as you go further up the instrument. The second neck part is “fretless rubber band neck”, also with a capo, and the third part is a “low-tuned rubber band neck.”

Somehow, Bernth manages to play it, and as usual he has also put out a song which is in keeping with the theme of his creation, titled Infinite. Check out the video below:

In slightly more sensible recent YouTube guitar experiments, content creator David Hilowitz showed how guitarists can create a simple distortion effect without the need for a pedal.

The pedal market grows more saturated every day, and as those who are on a tight budget will know, many are incredibly expensive.

In a video Hilowitz posted to his channel, he plugged his guitar into the microphone jack on an old tape recorder from the 1970s. As the guitar’s signal was much bigger than a microphone’s would be, it clipped the top end of the signal right off, making that classic distorted tone. He also managed to achieve the same effect using an old mixer.

Find out more about Bernth on his website.