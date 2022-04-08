Harley Benton’s MR Classic and MR Modern series are most righteous

Harley Benton has revealed the new MR series, a Mosrite-inspired collection of electric guitars featuring Classic and Modern versions that come in standard or baritone models.

The instruments are available in right and left-handed versions. While the Classic models feature the traditional feel of their vintage counterparts, the Modern guitars offer an array of useful refinements. There’s sure to be something for fans of the classic Mosrite design who want modern playability as the guitars are priced affordably.

MR Classic

The MR Classic comes in right and left-handed versions, each one featuring a carved basswood body as well as a bolt-on maple C-shaped neck finished in natural satin. With a 22-fret roasted jatoba fingerboard, the guitars have a scale length of 25.5″ and simple white dot inlays.

Other details include two Alnico-5 vintage-style P-90 pickups and control knobs for volume and tone via a three-way toggle switch. With a fixed bridge and Wilkinson tuners and a double-action truss rod and graphite nut, the guitars are finished in deluxe chrome-plated hardware.

The left-handed model only comes in 3-Tone Sunburst, while the right-handed versions are available in Metallic Blue, Candy Apple Red, Pearl White, 3-Tone Sunburst and Black for $231 / £209 / €248.

MR Classic Baritone

The Classic Baritone offers most of the features of the standard but instead comes with a 27” scale length instead of the 25.5″, to accommodate the lower tuning. It’s equipped with D’Addario EXL158 13-62 gauge strings out the box, and, there’s also a lefty version for it too.

Available in 3-Tone Sunburst finish for $231 / £209 / €248.

MR Modern

Like the Classic models, the MR Modern guitars are available in right- and left-handed versions. The instruments feature a carved alder body and bolt-on maple C-shaped neck in natural satin finish. With a 22-fret macassar ebony fingerboard, the guitars boast a scale length of 25.5″ and sleek white dot inlays.

Player-friendly refinements include two AHC-90 Soapbar Alnico-5 humbuckers as well as a volume control and a push-pull tone control for coil tap. With a Wilkinson VS-50 II precision tremolo bridge and double-action truss rod with a TUSQ nut, the guitars are finished in deluxe chrome-plated hardware.

The left-handed MR Modern only comes in 3-Tone Sunburst, while the right-handed guitars are available in Metallic Blue, Candy Apple Red, Pearl White, 3-Tone Sunburst and Black for $324 / £293 / €348.

MR Modern Baritone

Offering the same features as the standard with the exception of its 27” scale length, the MR Modern Baritone comes in a right-handed version.

Available in 3-Tone Sunburst finish for $324 / £293 / €348.

Check out the guitars in action below.

Learn more at harleybenton.com.