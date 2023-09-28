Heritage Custom Shop’s new H-150 P90 is fitted with all-new 225 Classic P90 pickups, offering “dynamic tones and an exceptional playing experience”

Heritage Custom Shop today (28 September) launches its 225 Classic P90 pickups, and the all-new H-150 P90 electric guitar globally.

The launches come hand in hand, with the company’s H-150 P90 guitar combining “all of the high performance Custom Core features,” now equipped with the newly launched pickups.

READ MORE: Mark Agnesi says the TV Yellow Les Paul Special offers the best value of the whole Gibson lineup

The 225 Classic P90 pickups have been wound and designed in-house at the Heritage factory at 225 Parsons Street, Kalamazoo, and are described as being able to “perfectly capture the essence of the P90 single coil chime and body, ensuring stand out sound both on stage and in the studio.”

“Versatility is at the heart of these pickups, with a dynamic range that can transition seamlessly from shimmering cleans to robust distortion,” Heritage says. “Designed to cut through the mix, they make for a playing experience that is incredibly responsive and true to the touch.”

The H-150 P90 has a solid mahogany body and premium maple top, with a rosewood fingerboard, set-neck construction. Of course, they also come fitted with the 225 Classic P90s. Heritage says that each element of the guitar, including its tonewood and the vintage-inspired touches, have been “carefully sourced and crafted.”

Three finishes are available for the model, these are Dirty Lemon Burst, Gold Top, and a brand-new Pelham Blue offering. Get a closer look in the demo video below:

There is also a Standard H-150 P90 electric guitar available, for those who prefer the build of the Standard Collection lineup. This model hosts a select maple top and solid mahogany body, paired with Seymour Duncan Vintage P90 pickups. It has a C-shaped mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard, and is finished in age-enhancing nitrocellulose.

The Heritage Custom Core H-150 P90 guitar starts at $3,799, with the Heritage Standard H-150 P90 priced at $2,599.

Find out more information at Heritage Guitars.