Heritage Custom Shop’s new Core Collection H-575 hollow body guitar is as classy as it gets

It’s equipped with the all-new 225 Classic Archtop Humbuckers for a “nuanced and articulate” sound.

Heritage Custom Shop Core Collection H-575

Image: Heritage Guitars

 
Heritage Custom Shop has announced a new addition to its Core Collection lineup with the H-575 guitar.

A fully hollow body electric, the H-575 encapsulates “the brand’s dedication to tone, performance, and unparalleled craftsmanship”, and it certainly looks the part.

Featuring the all-new 225 Classic Archtop Humbuckers that Heritage designed specifically for their Custom Shop archtop models, the H-575 is said to deliver a “versatile range of exceptional tones” while providing “great articulation with the right amount of warmth”.

The guitar arrives in Original Sunburst or Antique Natural nitrocellulose lacquer finishes, and sports a highly flamed curly maple top and body and 50s C-profile mahogany neck and a bound rosewood fretboard with a 12” radius.

Controls-wise, you get two volume knobs, two tone knobs, along with electronics featuring CTS 500K potentiometers, Orange Drop .022uF capacitors, and a 3-way Switchcraft toggle switch and input jack.

Additional appointments include a distinctly Heritage-flavoured multi-ply tortoise pickguard, a rosewood adjustable bridge, Heritage Custom Shop tuners, small block inlays, as well as a Twin Arrow-inlaid headstock bearing the Heritage logo.

“The Heritage Custom Shop Core Collection H-575 and its appointments exemplify Heritage’s unwavering dedication to musical excellence,” says the brand. “From the beloved tonewoods to the vintage-inspired details, every element has been carefully sourced and crafted to deliver the ultimate playing experience.”

Like other Core Collection models, the Custom Shop H-575 ships in a beautiful Heritage Custom Shop hard case with Custom Shop case candies.

The guitar is priced at $5,999 and will be available at Heritage’s website and select dealers.

Learn more at Heritage.

[Editor’s note: Heritage Guitars and Guitar.com are both part of Caldecott Music Group]

